William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRU. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,837 shares of company stock worth $1,231,928. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after buying an additional 98,372 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in TransUnion by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

