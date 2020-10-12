Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Utz Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on UTZ. Citigroup assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.43. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $19.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,334,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 104,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

