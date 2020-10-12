KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Talos Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $88.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.88 million.

TALO has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Talos Energy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $99,000.

In other news, insider Robert D. Abendschein bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,537.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

