JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 47 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays set a CHF 49 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 50.78.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

