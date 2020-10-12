Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CSFB raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.69.

TECK.B opened at C$18.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.16. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$23.20.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

