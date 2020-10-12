Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$21.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 target price on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.35.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE SU opened at C$16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.77. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.74.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 0.5085154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.72%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.