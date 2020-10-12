CIBC Increases Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$40.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE RCH opened at C$39.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 32.80. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$20.51 and a 52 week high of C$36.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.77.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$248.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.4895863 EPS for the current year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Richard Lord sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.77, for a total transaction of C$583,106.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,313,845.74. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total value of C$489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at C$85,853.72. Insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $3,231,150 over the last three months.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

