National Bank Financial Trims NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Target Price to C$21.00

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NFI. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

NFI opened at C$16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -9.59. NFI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$9.12 and a one year high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.17.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.74) by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$462.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.3618629 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 150,300 shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,405,746 shares in the company, valued at C$66,967,339.20.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

