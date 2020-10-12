Raymond James Analysts Give MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) a C$30.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$30.00 price objective on MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTY. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$43.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.66. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$64.80.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$97.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 2.0553687 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,616.42.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.