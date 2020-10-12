Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a sell rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.56.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$16.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.20. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$35.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.96.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 0.7717767 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -3,384.62%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

