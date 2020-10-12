Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$245.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$191.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$203.00.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of CJT opened at C$222.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.15. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$184.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$149.26.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.0730343 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.