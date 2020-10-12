Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$245.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$191.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$203.00.
Shares of CJT opened at C$222.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.15. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$184.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$149.26.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
See Also: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.