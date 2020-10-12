National Bank Financial Trims Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Target Price to C$6.00

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Horizon North Logistics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Horizon North Logistics stock opened at C$5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $334.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85. Horizon North Logistics has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$76.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

