JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) a C$154.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$154.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$131.36.

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock opened at C$144.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$145.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$124.13. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.59.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Director Jean-Jacques Ruest bought 32,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$142.80 per share, with a total value of C$4,680,957.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,217,660.58. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Allan Macdonald sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.76, for a total value of C$798,321.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,474,449.08. Insiders sold a total of 56,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,372 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.