Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Aphria (TSE:APHA) Price Target to C$8.25

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

APHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aphria from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Aphria from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.28.

APHA stock opened at C$7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -22.82. Aphria has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$8.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

