Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Aphria (TSE:APHA) Price Target to C$8.25

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

APHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aphria from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Aphria from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.28.

APHA stock opened at C$7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -22.82. Aphria has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$8.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading

Analyst Recommendations for Aphria (TSE:APHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim a CHF 50 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim a CHF 50 Price Target
Teck Resources Price Target Raised to C$19.00
Teck Resources Price Target Raised to C$19.00
Suncor Energy Given a C$21.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts
Suncor Energy Given a C$21.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts
CIBC Increases Richelieu Hardware Price Target to C$40.00
CIBC Increases Richelieu Hardware Price Target to C$40.00
National Bank Financial Trims NFI Group Inc. Target Price to C$21.00
National Bank Financial Trims NFI Group Inc. Target Price to C$21.00
Raymond James Analysts Give MTY Food Group a C$30.00 Price Target
Raymond James Analysts Give MTY Food Group a C$30.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report