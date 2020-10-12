Scotiabank Raises Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$152.00

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$154.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$131.36.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$144.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$145.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$124.13.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.53%.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,211 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.73, for a total transaction of C$1,014,788.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,197,183.14. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.56, for a total value of C$941,914.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,015,195.94. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,680 shares of company stock worth $7,779,372.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

