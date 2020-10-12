Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at C$5.98 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.56 and a 1 year high of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.56. The company has a market cap of $657.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$118.73 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

