Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at Haywood Securities

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its target price upped by Haywood Securities from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CXB. Raymond James boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$2.70 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.96 million and a PE ratio of 55.88. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

