Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$438.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$398.00 to C$438.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.89 EPS.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$384.00 to C$395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$391.58.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$412.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion and a PE ratio of 24.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$395.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$352.92. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$412.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 15.9597011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

