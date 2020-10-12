Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 405,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

MRK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,683,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,731,512. The stock has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.