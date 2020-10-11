Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,084 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $80,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 743,607 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,237,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $228.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.37.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

