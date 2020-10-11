Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480,178 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 66,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $88,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,926,989,000 after purchasing an additional 705,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oracle by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Oracle by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,454,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,844,000 after acquiring an additional 378,680 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.15. 7,355,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,672,140. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $184.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

