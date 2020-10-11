Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,796 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $221,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,115,000 after purchasing an additional 209,990 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,683,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,731,512. The stock has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

