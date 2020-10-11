Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 33.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $27.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,510.45. 1,648,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,287. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,027.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,526.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,417.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.57.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

