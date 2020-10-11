Clarius Group LLC Sells 11,719 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after buying an additional 907,397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,318 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,167,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,824,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

