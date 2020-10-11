Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 3,554 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $44,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after buying an additional 4,075,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

DIS stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.98. 11,502,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,348,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.58, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.82.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

