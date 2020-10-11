Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,077 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 89.6% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,502,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,348,520. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $225.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

