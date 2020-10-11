Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 37 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $285.71. 30,201,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,208,801. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

