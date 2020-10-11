Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $23.60 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,846,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,953,963. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

