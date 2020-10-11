Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,009,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 171,728 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Accenture worth $228,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 20.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Accenture by 61.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $22,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.

ACN traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $228.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,941. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.66. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $143.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,954 shares of company stock worth $3,327,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

