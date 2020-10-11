Corbenic Partners LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after buying an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,633,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after buying an additional 4,518,458 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,689,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,623,023. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $308.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

