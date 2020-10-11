Clarius Group LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $27.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,510.45. 1,648,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,027.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,526.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,417.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.