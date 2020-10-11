Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,961 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after buying an additional 907,397 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 65.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 67,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $39.85. 16,167,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,824,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.