Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $82,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,208,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 99,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,817,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,577 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,054,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.