iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.60% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $1,063,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.08. 6,687,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,605. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

