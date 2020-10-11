Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $125.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

ABT stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,920. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

