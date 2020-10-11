The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

NYSE PG traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,551,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $143.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.09.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.