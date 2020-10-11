Clarius Group LLC Buys 84 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.6% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

NKE stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.98. 4,293,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,638. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,962 shares of company stock valued at $102,926,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

