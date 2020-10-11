Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,407,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,608,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

