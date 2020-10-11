Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $285.92. 2,240,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,410. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $307.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

