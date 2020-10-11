Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,166 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Altria Group worth $62,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of MO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,445,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986,787. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

