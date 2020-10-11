Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases Shares of 33,249 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,769,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

NKE stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.98. 4,293,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,962 shares of company stock valued at $102,926,812. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

