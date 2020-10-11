3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of 3M worth $86,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 9,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $36,671,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,539.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after buying an additional 910,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.40. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

