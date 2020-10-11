Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,135 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $234,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.57.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $27.02 on Friday, reaching $1,510.45. 1,648,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,287. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,027.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,526.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,417.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

