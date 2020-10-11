Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $314,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.94. 2,823,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

