Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $11.37 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,167,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,824,508. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

