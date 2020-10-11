Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 90,149 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 90,149 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $226,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,563 shares of company stock worth $4,358,789. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.68. 2,950,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

