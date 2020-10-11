Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 114,317 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $214,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,510,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,167,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,824,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

