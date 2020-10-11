Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,789 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,830. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

