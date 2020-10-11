Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $822,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.37.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.83. 3,237,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,563. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.61. The company has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

