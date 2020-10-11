Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,874 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,791,000 after buying an additional 6,255,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $68,698,000.

VO stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.57. The company had a trading volume of 490,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,803. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.01 and a 200-day moving average of $162.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

